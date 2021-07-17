CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director George M. Lynch Sells 3,056 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $301,596.64.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,155. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,726 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $28,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

