CareDx Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 614 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 875% compared to the average daily volume of 63 put options.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $915,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,476,187.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,901.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,085 shares of company stock valued at $15,537,193 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $4,222,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $3,266,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in CareDx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CareDx by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 83,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $78.83 on Friday. CareDx has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.23.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

