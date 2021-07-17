Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa Buys 10,000 Shares

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,615,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,585,506.80.

Shares of TSE:CJ traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,752. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$414.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$85.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.