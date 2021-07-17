Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carclo plc (LON:CAR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 46.10 ($0.60). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 41.40 ($0.54), with a volume of 804,762 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.40 million and a P/E ratio of 4.10.

Get Carclo alerts:

In other news, insider Phil White purchased 19,136 shares of Carclo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.72 ($13,000.68).

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.