Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 87,792 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 31.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 87,792 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,567,000 after buying an additional 3,929,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $346,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,130,000 after buying an additional 127,496 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

