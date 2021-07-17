Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.05 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in STERIS were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in STERIS by 30.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 973.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60,221 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in STERIS by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in STERIS by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

NYSE STE opened at $207.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.31. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $151.79 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

