Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

