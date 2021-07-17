Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 85.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,168,000 after purchasing an additional 627,395 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $85.55.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

