Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STLD opened at $59.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.