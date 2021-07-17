Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1,310.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,502,000.

CWB opened at $84.16 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $92.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.49.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

