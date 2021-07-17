Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.10.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

CS stock opened at C$5.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.38. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$258.42 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$3,338,221.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,512 shares in the company, valued at C$18,253,648.18. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 17,700 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$97,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,416,000. Insiders sold 1,067,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,093 over the last 90 days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.