Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

CGRN opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 27.18% and a negative return on equity of 151.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

