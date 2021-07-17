Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$25,449.50 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total transaction of C$25,449.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,150,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,167,143.84.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.32, for a total transaction of C$221,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total transaction of C$221,050.00.

On Monday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 974 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$44.90 per share, with a total value of C$43,732.60.

On Monday, June 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total transaction of C$225,400.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total transaction of C$224,875.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total transaction of C$307,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00.

CNQ stock opened at C$40.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$46.36. The stock has a market cap of C$48.40 billion and a PE ratio of 21.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.38.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 93.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.52.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

