Canada Goose’s (GOOS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a C$57.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB lifted their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.38.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$50.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 79.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$29.30 and a 1-year high of C$62.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$554,200.00.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.