Canaccord Genuity Increases Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to C$10.50

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.18. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

