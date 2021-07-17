Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.20. Camden National reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.

Several research firms have commented on CAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 94,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Camden National by 5.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 49,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 159,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

CAC opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.25. Camden National has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $49.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

