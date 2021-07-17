Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives $51.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.44.

CMBM has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $289,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,057,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,128,701 over the last three months. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

CMBM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.65. 292,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,482. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.91.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

