California State Teachers Retirement System Has $90.46 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,500,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,404 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $90,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $126,960.00. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,783,791. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus upped their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

