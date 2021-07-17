California State Teachers Retirement System Has $160.13 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $160,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $396,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $148.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

