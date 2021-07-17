California State Teachers Retirement System Has $146.98 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Zoetis worth $146,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $199.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.81. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $202.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

