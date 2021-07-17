California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Trading Down 4.9% Following Insider Selling

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) was down 4.9% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 3,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,410,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Specifically, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total transaction of $4,024,113.84. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $508,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,928,132 shares of company stock worth $164,544,142.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.74.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $408,693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $63,657,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,668,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

