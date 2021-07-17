CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of CAI International worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in CAI International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. CAI International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The company has a market cap of $962.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

