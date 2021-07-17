Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Position Boosted by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 997,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,038 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises about 3.2% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $87,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.90. 2,335,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,431. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.75. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 3.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.