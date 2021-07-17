Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Now Covered by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Westpark Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDNS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $137.67 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock worth $12,982,650 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after buying an additional 324,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after buying an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,084,000 after buying an additional 384,201 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.