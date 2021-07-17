CACHE Gold Hits Market Cap of $3.64 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for $58.40 or 0.00184211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $100,466.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.33 or 0.00792782 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

