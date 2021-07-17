Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 158.2% from the June 15th total of 751,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 463,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at $36,615,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 259,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 3,738.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 250,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 186,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,068,000 after purchasing an additional 183,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of CBT opened at $53.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18. Cabot has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

