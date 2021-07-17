ByteNext (BNU) Achieves Market Cap of $881,846.42

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $881,846.42 and approximately $58,439.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00103225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00143793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,725.59 or 0.99741178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003160 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

