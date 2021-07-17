BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Trading 4.2% Higher

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.47. 3,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 287,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.09.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in BRP Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,768,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,678,000 after acquiring an additional 177,728 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 55.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 545,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 170.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

