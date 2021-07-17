Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ METC opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $250.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

