Brokers Issue Forecasts for Okta, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Okta in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.91) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.90).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $235.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 0.98. Okta has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,249 shares of company stock valued at $29,861,348. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

