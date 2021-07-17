Brokers Issue Forecasts for Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Conagra Brands in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CAG. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.86 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

