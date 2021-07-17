Brokerages Set Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) PT at $6.75

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.
SIOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Shares of SIOX opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 284,498 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $14,326,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
About Sio Gene Therapies
Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.