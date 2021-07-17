Brokerages Set Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) PT at $6.75

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

SIOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of SIOX opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 284,498 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $14,326,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

