Brokerages Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Price Target at $107.11

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Republic Services by 147.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after buying an additional 811,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after buying an additional 524,587 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $115.24. 957,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,060. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.03. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $116.21.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

