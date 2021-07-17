Brokerages Set Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT at $200.63

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCTY. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.74, for a total value of $378,589.18. Insiders sold 76,288 shares of company stock valued at $12,286,979 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,960,000 after acquiring an additional 356,975 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Paylocity by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,881,000 after buying an additional 227,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,002.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 121,989 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY opened at $191.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.97 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity has a one year low of $124.75 and a one year high of $218.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.22.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

