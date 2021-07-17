Brokerages Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Target Price at $84.75

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,622,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela R. Klyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,763. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,989,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,455,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,397,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,830,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,481,000 after buying an additional 111,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.