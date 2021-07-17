Brokerages Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Price Target at $69.71

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

NHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NHI opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.00.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

