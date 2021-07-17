Brokerages Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price at $55.59

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.59.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,684,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,890. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,700 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.