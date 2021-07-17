Brokerages Set Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Target Price at €12.61

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.65 ($14.88).

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday.

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

About Iberdrola

