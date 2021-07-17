Brokerages Set Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target at $71.83

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 620,210 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after buying an additional 489,750 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 448,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after buying an additional 73,324 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,503,000. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

HYFM traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 528,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,024. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -320.73. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

