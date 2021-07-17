Brokerages Set Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) PT at $73.00

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE HLI opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.16. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,755 in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

