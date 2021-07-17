Brokerages Set Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Target Price at $8.57

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRO opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.36.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

