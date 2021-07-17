Brokerages Set FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT at $21.17

Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FEYE. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,857. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.84.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.