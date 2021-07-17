Brokerages Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price at $171.67

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $140.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.47.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.