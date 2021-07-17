Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) PT at C$49.94

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEP.UN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CSFB raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$46.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.77 billion and a PE ratio of -44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$47.08. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$36.23 and a 52 week high of C$63.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.81%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

