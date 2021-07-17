Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Target Price at GBX 626.50

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Jane Griffiths purchased 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,202 shares of company stock worth $5,043,037.

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 539.80 ($7.05) on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 12-month high of £474.86 ($620.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 528.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

