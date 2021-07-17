Brokerages Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Target Price at $66.95

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,456,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,918. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.87. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $71.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 21.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 77,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 37,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Amphenol by 6.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Amphenol by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Amphenol by 103.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.