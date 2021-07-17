Brokerages Set Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Target Price at $21.86

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE ATI opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress bought 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth $139,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

