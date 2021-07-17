Brokerages Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Announce $2.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.90. Century Communities reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $11.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $11.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.32 to $13.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%.

CCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Century Communities stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 349,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $83.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $247,356.30. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.