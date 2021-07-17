Brokerages Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. LivaNova reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

LIVN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.70. 179,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.39. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.