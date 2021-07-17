Brokerages Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.06 Million

Analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to announce $190.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.12 million and the lowest is $190.00 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $59.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 222.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on APPS. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,450. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 104.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.17.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

